Coronavirus impact: Firms stare at prospect of airlifting raw materials
Ashok Leyland domestic M&HCV sales down by 47%; bus sales rise 36%

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland reported a 47 per cent drop in the total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) domestic sales during the month of February 2020 at 6,745 units as against 12,621 units, a year ago.

The drop came due to the truck business, which dropped by 58 per cent to 4,706 units from 11,117 units, while domestic bus sales rose by 36 per cent to 2,039 units from 1.504 units.

Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales dropped 18 per cent to 3,867 units from 4,731 units.
First Published: Mon, March 02 2020. 12:10 IST

