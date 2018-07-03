Ashok Leyland hopes to make sustainability its new brand mantra

How does an old brand reinvent itself for new age customers and competitors? Ashok Leyland, one of the oldest Indian commercial vehicle companies is grappling with just such an issue as it rethinks its identity.

In a recent campaign, the company has chosen to highlight a project undertaken in association with Auroville Botanical Gardens that has helped convert 20 acres of fallow land at its Technical Centre at Chennai into a garden populated with native species of trees. As the commercial vehicle brand looks for an identity that lies beyond the products it makes or the community it ...