Ashok Leyland M&HCV truck sales grew over 10-fold in March

has reported a ten-fold growth in M&HCV trucks sales to 8,784 units in March 2021 from 860 units in March 2020. Bus sales grew 91 per cent to 1,117 units from 585 units.



Light Commercial vehicles sales grew by 1,928 per cent to 5,860 units in March 2020 from 289 units, a year ago.

Total vehicles sales rose by 809 per cent to 15,761 units in March 2021 from 1,734 units, a year ago.

Analysts said commercial vehicles sales are increasing month on month, quarter and year on year, adding that increase in infrastructure spending, improved consumer sentiments, better freight rates are some of the key drivers of the superior show.

The company closed the fiscal ended March 2021 with 20 per cent drop to 92,714 units as compared to 1,16,280 units, a year ago.