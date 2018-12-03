Ashok Leyland reports 18% decline in M&HCV sales in November

has reported an 18 per cent decline in M&HCV sales during the month of November 2018 at 8,718 units as against 10,638 units, a year ago. (LCV) sales rose by 15 per cent to 4,403 units from 3,819 units, a year ago.

Total sales dropped by 9 per cent to 13,121 units from 14,457 units in November 2017.

Total sales from April to November rose by 26 per cent to 122,357 units from 96,888 units during the same period last year. M&HCV sales during this period rose by 23 per cent to 87,549 units from 71,059 units.

LCV sales rose by 35 per cent to 34,808 units from 25,829 units, a year ago.