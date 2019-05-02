Ashok Leyland reports 7.5% growth in sales at 13,626 units in April

major has posted a 7.5 per cent growth in during the month of April, 2019, at 13,626 units compared to 12,677 units during same month a year ago.

Domestic grew 10 per cent to 13,141 units during the month, compared to 11,951 units during same month last year, driven by bus and growth. In the Medium and Heavy (M&HCV) segment, trucks grew to 7517 units during April, this year, compared to 7013 units same period last year, registering an increase of 7.2 per cent.

Bus sales grew 12.9 per cent to 1401 units in the month compared to 1241 units last year same month. The total sales grew eight per cent to 8918 units as against 8254 units during the comparable period. sales posted 14.23 per cent growth, to 4223 units from 3697 units.

Including exports, the sales of trucks marked a 1.8 per cent growth to 7,645 units compared to 7513 units same month last year, while bus sales grew 17 per cent to 1701 units compared 1,455 units during the period. The sales including exports posted 4.2 per cent growth, at 9346 units compared to 8,968 units during April, last year. The business including exports grew 15.4 per cent, to 4,280 units compared to 3,709 units during same period last year.