Ashok Leyland's Vinod Dasari steps down as CEO after a 14-year stint

Vinod K Dasari, the CEO and MD of commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland, has resigned from the company after a stint of 14 years. The resignation will be effective March 31, 2019. Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman will take over as Executive Chairman with immediate effect.

Dasari has been with the company for 14 years, first as a COO and then as CEO and MD. He has decided to pursue his personal interests and seek new learnings. Respecting his personal decision, the Board in its meeting on Tuesday accepted his resignation, a company statement said.

Dasari, in a statement said, "My decision to leave is purely personal as I wish to pursue my personal interests and continue my learning journey". He will continue to work in the current position till March 31, 2019, to ensure a smooth transition.



Dheeraj G Hinduja acknowledged Dasari's contribution "in making Ashok Leyland a formidable force in the industry." He added that Dasari, along with his leadership team steered the company to ensure significant all-round performance.

To assist in continuity and a seamless transition, the Board has requested Hinduja to step in as Executive Chairman (EC) with immediate effect. The Nominations and Remuneration Committee of the Board will meet shortly to decide the future course of action in identifying the next CEO and MD.

During his tenure, Ashok Leyland has seen several developments including growth from a challenging phase and it has come out of some of the non-core businesses and brought in new and developed adjacent businesses for the growth of the company.