Domestic gains for Bajaj Auto, falling crude oil prices may impact exports
Business Standard

Ashok Leyland says its medium, heavy commercial vehicles ready for BS-VI

Company continues to build upon the proven iEGR engine platform

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland, the flagship firm of the Hinduja Group, on Monday announced that it has achieved its internal milestone of its full range of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) meeting BS-VI emission norms.

N Saravanan, senior vice-president (product development) at Ashok Leyland, said that the company has achieved its internal milestone on emission capability for its entire range of M&HCV vehicles.

"Our new technology continues to build upon the successfully proven iEGR engine platform. We are now well on track in our preparedness for the 2020 launch,” he said.

First Published: Mon, November 26 2018. 23:14 IST

