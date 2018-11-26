Ashok Leyland says its medium, heavy commercial vehicles ready for BS-VI

-
Ashok Leyland, the flagship firm of the Hinduja Group, on Monday announced that it has achieved its internal milestone of its full range of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) meeting BS-VI emission norms.
N Saravanan, senior vice-president (product development) at Ashok Leyland, said that the company has achieved its internal milestone on emission capability for its entire range of M&HCV vehicles.
"Our new technology continues to build upon the successfully proven iEGR engine platform. We are now well on track in our preparedness for the 2020 launch,” he said.
