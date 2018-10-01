Ashok Leyland reports 21% jump in M&HCV sales at 14,232 units in September

-
Ashok Leyland has reported a 21 per cent jump in M&HCV sales during the month of September 2018 at 14,232 units as against 11,805 units, during the same month last year.
Company's Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs) sales rose by 44 per cent, 5141 units from 3,566 units, a year ago.
Total sales in September 2018 rose by 26 per cent to 19,373 units from 15,371 units in September 2017.
During April to September 2018 total sales rose by 35 per cent to 94,086 units as compared to 69,487 units.
M&HCV sales rose by 35 per cent to 69,033 units from 51,281 units, while LCV sales rose by 38 per cent to 25,053 units from 18,206 units, a year ago.
