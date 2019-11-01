Ashok Leyland to observe up to 12 non-working days during November

has said that it is proposing to observe up to 12 non-working days during the month of November, in order to align production in line with the market demand for its products.

The commercial vehicle major on October also suspended manufacturing at its various plants for up to 15 days.

reported a 50 per cent drop in domestic M&HCV sales in October 2019, to 4,565 units from 9,062 units a year ago. The drop was mainly driven by trucks, whose sales were down 59 per cent, even while bus sales rose by 31 per cent during the month. Total truck sales dropped to 3,335 units in October 2019 from 8,124 units a year ago, while bus sales rose to 1,230 units from 938 units. Light sales declined by 15 per cent to 4,509 units from 5,279 units a year ago.

Cumulative domestic vehicle sales from April to October dropped by 28 per cent to 73,324 units from 101,377 units a year ago. M&HCV trucks sales during this period were down 43 per cent to 35,563 units from 62,456 units. Domestic and exports sales dropped by 28 per cent to 78,401 units from 109,236 units