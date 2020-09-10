At current valuation, very limited downside risk for ITC stock investors

Despite having the most attractive valuation amongst the Nifty FMCG stocks, ITC is the most underperforming stock in the index. In the year 2020 so far, the stock has lost a whopping 22.2 per cent compared to the over 2 per cent gain in the Nifty FMCG index and a 5.9 per cent fall in the Nifty50 during the same period.

Tax overhang and environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns over cigarettes are key factors hurting investor sentiment. With 85 per cent of ITC’s overall operating profits coming from the cigarette business, Street's concerns are justified. Analysts ...