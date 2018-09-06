Aurobindo Pharma buys Sandoz's US business in $900 million deal

In the largest ever overseas pharma transaction, Aurobindo has announced the acquisition of Sandoz's generic business in the US for $900 million.

The deal gives the Hyderabad based company access to Sandoz's portfolio of oral solids and dermatology drugs and manufacturing footprint and makes it the second largest generic player in the US-based on prescriptions. Aurobindo said acqusition will be funded through debt but did not disclose further details in announcement.

In 2015, Lupin had acquired US drug maker Gavis in a $880 million deal making it the largest outbound deal for an Indian pharma company. While Sun Pharma's acquisition of Ranbaxy from Daiichi Sankyo was valued at over $3.2 billion, this was transaction between two home grown (one Japanese owned) and included both domestic and overseas business.

"Aurobindo would become the second largest dermatology player in the US on both generic and branded dermatology products along with specialized manufacturing capabilities in creams, ointments, and other topical dosage forms. The acquisition will add approximately 300 products including projects in development as well as commercial and manufacturing capabilities in the US, complementing and expanding the group's portfolio and pipeline," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Sandoz's generic portfolio generated sales of $600 million in H1 2018 and is expected to generate sale of $900 million in one year of completion of acquisition.

In a statement, N Govindarajan, managing director of Aurobindo, said: "The acquisition announced today is in line with our strategy to grow and diversify our business in the US. Acquiring these businesses from will allow us to further expand our product offering and to become a leading player in the generic dermatology market. We expect a seamless integration of the acquired businesses with the rest of the Aurobindo group given the success we have achieved in our acquisitions to date."