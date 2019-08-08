Aurobindo Pharma gains nearly 8% on growth prospects in US market

The Aurobindo Pharma stock was up nearly 8 per cent after the drugmaker posted a strong performance in the April-June quarter — both on revenue and margin. The company’s revenue growth at 28 per cent over the year-ago quarter was led by a 42-per cent spurt in its US revenues.

The jump in US revenues was on the back of volume gains, consolidation of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and new launches. . While the company has launched 15 products, including four injectables in the quarter, it has lined up 40 launches for the rest of the year, which should keep revenue growth at ...