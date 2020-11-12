Australian conversational AI agency Versa forms a joint venture with Mogae

-
Marketing firm Mogaé has announced that it entered into a joint venture with Australia's independent voice and digital agency, Versa. The agency will launch in India on Diwali and go live commercially from early 2021, Mogaé said in a press release.
The 50/50 joint venture will help Melbourne-headquartered Versa enter Indian market to capitalise on demand for specialised conversational strategy and design in a market with a population of more than 1.3 billion people, it said in a statement. India already has an installed base of nearly a billion mobile phones, making it a lucrative market to expand operations.
Mogaé's co-founder Tanya Goyal will be Versa India's chairperson, the release said. "It is an exciting time for voice and conversational AI in India, and we look forward to helping established and well-known Indian brands embrace these emerging technologies for the Indian market,” she said.
Versa's Global Chief Executive Officer Kath Blackham said the expansion would create opportunities for the Australian business to establish operations conversational AI expertise in multi-lingual India, where budget speakers like Amazon Alexa and mobile Google Assistants are already popular.
The venture will utilise Versa's resources from Australia, the United States and Singapore along with its India-based resources, which include sales team and P&L capabilities. A top flight management team has been put in place in Mumbai and Delhi, the statement said.
