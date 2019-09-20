Auto crisis: FADA urges GST Council to take definitive decision on rate

-
ALSO READ
From Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors, auto sales see steep fall in August
With half their fleet idle, transporters feel the pinch of auto slowdown
Motown crisis: Spectre of job losses hangs over Gurugram, Manesar auto belt
Auto dealers unsure of a revival in consumer sentiment in festive season
Passenger vehicle sales up 2.7% in FY19, slowest in 4 years: Siam
-
- Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations urged the GST Council to take a definitive decision on the rate in its meeting scheduled to be held on Friday
- Hero MotoCorp urged the Centre to consider a phase-wise reduction in GST on automobiles, cutting rates for two-wheelers in the first stage, and deferring tax cut on four-wheelers to a later stage
- Tata Motors exuded confidence in the government taking a positive call on the auto industry's demand for a tax cut on vehicles
- Mahindra & Mahindra is banking on the forthcoming festival season to beat the slowdown in the domestic vehicles market
- Maruti Suzuki has crossed 1-million exports mark from Mundra port in Gujarat after commencing international dispatches a decade ago
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU