Auto firms to halt production for up to 15 days amid raging second wave

Amid the ceaseless surge in Covid-19, starting May 1, wheels at manufacturing plants of several automobile companies in India are set to pause for up to 15 days. While for some it is part of annual maintenance protocol, for others it’s a forced move due to the pandemic and is being done for safety of those employed at the factory.

The production halt comes at a time when close to a fourth of the retail outlets of companies remain shut. The temporary closure, will therefore, help companies to prepare for the upcycle when the pandemic lets up, said an analyst. The move is also ...