Awfis, CoWrks look for ways to hold attention of their millennial clientele

Building brand stickiness has become both a challenge and necessity for the growing number of co-working spaces in the country.

More than location, price and sizes of the spaces on offer, Awfis, CoWrks, WeWork and a host of others are rapidly bundling a set of experiences that they believe will lock in consumers: the millennial self-employed, the start-up community and also, importantly, large traditional organisations. Notoriously fickle in their consumption habits, these consumers are being wooed with the promise of vibrant community centres and networking opportunities and lured ...