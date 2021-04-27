Axis Bank back in the black, posts net profit of Rs 2,677 crore in Q4

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank Q3: Profit may jump up to 83% YoY; asset quality could take a hit
Axis Bank's net profit drops 36% in Q3 due to higher provisions
By-poll result LIVE: BJP retains six seats, SP bags one in Uttar Pradesh
Axis Bank Q4 preview: Low provisioning likely, but asset quality may worsen
Axis Bank logs net profit of Rs 1,683 cr in Q2; NII up 20% to Rs 7,326 cr
-
Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a return to profit at Rs 2,677 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 due to a sharp fall in provisions.
The lender had reported net loss of Rs 1,388 crore in the year-ago period.
Net interest income rose 11% to Rs 7,555 crore as against Rs 6,808 crore a year ago. The provisions and contingencies during the quarter fell 58% to Rs Rs 3,295 crore as against Rs 7,730 crore in year-ago period.
The lender said its loan book grew 12% on an annual basis and 8% on sequential basis.
Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO, Axis Bank said: “As an organization, we have traversed a phenomenal distance last year. We
have transformed ourselves in line with the evolving business scenario to become more agile, more relevant and totally
dedicated to the needs of millions of customers. From strengthening our digital capabilities, providing flexible employment opportunities to playing our part in the community during these difficult times, Axis has come a long way and we hope to continue with the good work.”
"On an aggregated basis (specific+ standard+ additional + Covid), our coverage ratio stands at 120% of GNPA at 31st March, 2021," said Axis Bank in a stock exchange filing.
"The Board of Directors of the Bank at their meeting held today have considered it prudent to not propose any dividend for
the year ended 31st March, 2021, in light of the situation developing around Covid-19 in the country and related uncertainty that it creates," the lender said.
As on March 31, 2021, the bank’s reported Gross NPA and Net NPA levels were 3.7% and 1.05% respectively as against
4.55% and 1.19% as on December 31, 2020. This reflects decline of 116 bps and 51 bps respectively on a y-o-y basis and
a decrease of 85 bps and 14 bps on GNPA and NNPA respectively on a sequential basis.
Gross slippages during the quarter were Rs 5,285 crore, as compared to Rs 7,993 crore during Q3FY21 and Rs 3,920 crore in
Q4FY20. Slippages from the loan book were at Rs 5,038 crore.On Tuesday, the lender's scrip on NSE closed nearly flat at Rs 701.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU