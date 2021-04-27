Axis Bank back in the black, posts net profit of Rs 2,677 crore in Q4

on Tuesday reported a return to profit at Rs 2,677 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 due to a sharp fall in provisions.

The lender had reported net loss of Rs 1,388 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income rose 11% to Rs 7,555 crore as against Rs 6,808 crore a year ago. The provisions and contingencies during the quarter fell 58% to Rs Rs 3,295 crore as against Rs 7,730 crore in year-ago period.



The lender said its loan book grew 12% on an annual basis and 8% on sequential basis.



Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO, said: “As an organization, we have traversed a phenomenal distance last year. We

have transformed ourselves in line with the evolving business scenario to become more agile, more relevant and totally

dedicated to the needs of millions of customers. From strengthening our digital capabilities, providing flexible employment opportunities to playing our part in the community during these difficult times, Axis has come a long way and we hope to continue with the good work.”





"On an aggregated basis (specific+ standard+ additional + Covid), our coverage ratio stands at 120% of GNPA at 31st March, 2021," said in a stock exchange filing.

"The Board of Directors of the Bank at their meeting held today have considered it prudent to not propose any dividend for

the year ended 31st March, 2021, in light of the situation developing around Covid-19 in the country and related uncertainty that it creates," the lender said.





As on March 31, 2021, the bank’s reported Gross NPA and Net NPA levels were 3.7% and 1.05% respectively as against

4.55% and 1.19% as on December 31, 2020. This reflects decline of 116 bps and 51 bps respectively on a y-o-y basis and

a decrease of 85 bps and 14 bps on GNPA and NNPA respectively on a sequential basis.

Gross slippages during the quarter were Rs 5,285 crore, as compared to Rs 7,993 crore during Q3FY21 and Rs 3,920 crore in

Q4FY20. Slippages from the loan book were at Rs 5,038 crore.

On Tuesday, the lender's scrip on NSE closed nearly flat at Rs 701.