Axis Bank Q3 net profit declines 36% to Rs 1,116 crore, NII grows 14%

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank Q3: Profit may jump up to 83% YoY; asset quality could take a hit
Axis Bank logs net profit of Rs 1,683 cr in Q2; NII up 20% to Rs 7,326 cr
Higher provisions, loans under recast: Expectations from Axis Bank's Q2 nos
CSB Bank's Q2 pre-tax profit up 137% to Rs 82 crore, 56% spike in NII
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 consolidated net up 11% at Rs 2,602 cr on robust NII
-
Private lender Axis Bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,116 crore for the quarter ending December 2020 (Q3FY21), a decline of 36 per cent year-on-year from Rs 1,756.9 crore during the same period a year ago (Q3FY20). The profit was Rs 1,682.7 crore in the September quarter of FY21 (Q2FY21).
The Mumbai-based lender's net interest income grew 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,373 crore for the period under review, while NIM stood at 3.59 per cent.
The lender's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 3.44 per cent compared in 4.18 per cent in the September quarter. The net NPAs stood at 0.74 per cent.
Total provisions and contingencies made by the lender is at Rs 4,604.28 crore for the quarter under review up 0.5 per cent sequentially.
The loan book (including TLTRO) grew by 9 per cent year-on-year, while the retail disbursements in the December quarter stood at all-time highs
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU