Axis Bank Q4 results: Lender's asset quality worrying for investors still

The dilemma for Axis Bank's investors is how to interpret its March quarter (Q4) numbers.

Asset quality pressure seems easing if investors consider gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declining to 4.9 per cent from 5 per cent last quarter, the absolute additions to gross NPA contained at Rs 160 crore sequentially or even slippages (addition to bad loans) contained at Rs 3,920 crore as against Rs 6,214 crore in December quarter. Yet they must consider that the Rs 7,730 crore provisioning costs is nearly twice more than the December quarter, resulting in Rs 1,388 crore of net ...