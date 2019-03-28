Axis Bank to focus on subsidiaries for growth, analysts cheer strategy

Axis Bank recent analysts’ meeting has drawn a lot of attention from investors and the Street. An 18 per cent return on equity target by FY22, top management changes, and a new strategy for profitability and sustainability were key takeaways from the meeting and they went down well with investors.

Analysts believe a lot of these positives, including expectations of steep improvement in asset quality, are adequately baked into Axis Bank’s stock valuations. The stock needs fresh triggers for re-rating to progress. A critical aspect, which could secure a steady upward ...