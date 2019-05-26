B-town celebs help startups shine, but what happens when stardom fades?

Does having a big name attached to your start-up ensure success? Or is it a symbiotic brand-building relationship? From early investors like Salman Khan (Yatra.com) to later ones -- Deepika Padukone (Epigamia), Bollywood celebrities are increasingly investing in Indian start-ups.

But making big bucks might not be their main objective. So why invest? Endorsements not enough Advertisements, be in one-time or long-term contractual ones, have traditionally been adopted by big brands like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan endorsing L'oreal or Shah Rukh Khan pitching for Lux skin care and ...