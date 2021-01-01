Bajaj Auto is world's first two-wheeler maker to cross Rs 1 trn market cap

has become the first two-wheeler company globally to cross a market capitalization of Rs 1 trillion. The company's share price closed at Rs 3,479 a share on NSE today taking its to Rs 1,00,670.76 crore at this price.

This figure is considerably higher than all other domestic two-wheeler A of over Rs One trillion has not been achieved before by any two-wheeler company anywhere in the world, as per analysts.

"The company’s sharp focus on the motorcycle category and its unwavering commitment to strategies of differentiation as well as the practice of TPM (total productive maintenance), combined with global ambitions have today made Bajaj the most valuable two-wheeler company across the globe. This inspires us even more to serve and delight customers all over the World,” Rajiv Bajaj, managing director at the firm said in a statement.

Selling brands like Pulsar, Boxer, Platina and RE in over 70 countries, the Pune-based firms plans to enter Thailand this year followed by Brazil next year, it said.