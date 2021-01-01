Bajaj Auto is world's first two-wheeler maker to cross Rs 1 trn market cap

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto dips over 3% after reporting 9% YoY fall in August sales
Bajaj Auto Q2: Analysts see 10- 26% YoY dip in PAT; margin expansion likely
Bajaj Auto plans to cut entry-level motorcycle models by a third
Bajaj Auto rallies 8% on better-than-expected September sales
Bajaj Auto Q1 preview: Higher other income to cushion decline in net profit
-
Bajaj Auto has become the first two-wheeler company globally to cross a market capitalization of Rs 1 trillion. The company's share price closed at Rs 3,479 a share on NSE today taking its market capitalisation to Rs 1,00,670.76 crore at this price.
This figure is considerably higher than all other domestic two-wheeler companies. A market capitalisation of over Rs One trillion has not been achieved before by any two-wheeler company anywhere in the world, as per analysts.
"The company’s sharp focus on the motorcycle category and its unwavering commitment to strategies of differentiation as well as the practice of TPM (total productive maintenance), combined with global ambitions have today made Bajaj the most valuable two-wheeler company across the globe. This inspires us even more to serve and delight customers all over the World,” Rajiv Bajaj, managing director at the firm said in a statement.
Selling brands like Pulsar, Boxer, Platina and RE in over 70 countries, the Pune-based firms plans to enter Thailand this year followed by Brazil next year, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU