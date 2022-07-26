Bajaj Auto Q1FY23 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 1,173 crore

reported better-than-expected earnings for the June quarter over the corresponding period last year as higher dispatches in the export markets bumped up overall realisation.

Net profit during the quarter rose 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,173 crore in the June quarter over Rs 1,061 crore.

Compared with the preceding quarter, the net profit crimped to 20 per cent.

The quarter-on-quarter decline looks optically higher due to one-time exceptional gain of ₹315 crore (incentive receivable from the Maharashtra government for April 2015-March 2021 period) booked in Q4FY22, said a post earnings research note by ICICI Securities.

Revenue from operations rose 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,005 crore over Rs 7,386 crore. A Bloomberg poll of analysts had estimated a net profit of Rs 1,109 crore from net sales of Rs 7,904 crore.

Even as the domestic volumes — led by a shortage of semiconductors facing the two-wheeler business, dropped 1 per cent to 352,836 units against 357,137 units over the same period, a relatively marginal decline in the two wheelers of 4 per cent helped the company’s profitability. As a result, its Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 100 basis points to 16.6 per cent from the year-ago-quarter.

Sales in the quarter were significantly constrained by the inadequate availability of semiconductors, although the situation improved in the latter part as new supply sources were developed, the company said in a statement.

The export performance, led by strong growth, particularly in the ASEAN and LATAM markets, with overall market share continuing to expand, despite challenging macros in a few markets, it said.

As on June 30, the company had a cash surplus at ₹20,509 crore, it was ₹19,090 crore as on March 31, 2022. buyback of equity shares up to Rs 2,500 crore under the open market through stock exchange route.

The volumes of Chetak, the e-scooter offering which is pegged at 8,200 units in FY22, and has a growing order book and is available in 27 cities versus 12 cities earlier. Bajaj has yet to launch an e-3-wheeler.

“The key monitorables going forward at would be demand outlook in the domestic market (particularly the entry level motorcycle segment) and further affirmative steps on electrification,” said the note from ICICI Securities.

Bajaj Auto’s shares closed at Rs 3,925.20, down 2.3 per cent. The earnings were declared during the market hours.