Bajaj Auto reports 3% decline in sales at 394,473 units in January

on Tuesday reported 3.1 cent decline in total sales at 3,94,473 units in January.

The firm had sold a total of 4,07,150 units in January 2019, said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 16.6 per cent at 1,92,872 units as compared to 2,31,461 units in the year-ago month, it added.

The two-wheeler sales in domestic market were at 1,57,796 units last month against 203,358 units in January 2019, down 22.4 per cent.