Bajaj Auto's November sales decline 10% amid weak domestic demand

Bajaj Auto’s overall sales in November, including exports, skidded 10 per cent year-on-year to 379,276 units, the company said in a statement. The overall volumes were dragged down by the continuing weakness in the domestic market.
Amid a weak demand, Bajaj Auto curtailed dispatches to its dealers by 23 per cent and sold 144,953 units during the month. Auto companies in India count dispatches to dealers as sales. The latest numbers come on an already low base of 188,196 units, which the company dispatched in 2020.
Two-wheeler sales in the world’s largest market have been under pressure for the last two years as rising fuel prices and increase in the prices of two-wheelers among other factors have been dissuading buyers.
Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto’s commercial vehicle sales, which had taken a severe knock due to the pandemic, showed steady improvement in sales albeit on a low base. Total CV sales, including exports, rose 10 per cent year on year to 40,803 units. Of these, exports accounted for 27,001 units.
The company’s overall exports during the month dropped 1 per cent over the year ago period to 22,521 units, it said. At 11:37 am, Bajaj Auto’s shares were up 0.36 per cent to Rs3254.75. The benchmark Sensex was up 1.20 per cent to 57,748.98 points.
