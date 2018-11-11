Bajaj Electricals all set to consolidate its presence in consumer products

Bajaj in India has been synonymous with two things — scooters and lighting. While the brand has phased itself out of the scooter segment in the last decade, the lighting business, on the other hand, has seen it go from strength to strength.

Part of the Shekhar Bajaj-led Bajaj Electricals (Bajaj Auto is led by his nephew Rajiv Bajaj), the consumer products and illumination vertical, which contributes half of the company’s turnover (FY18 topline was Rs 47 billion), saw double-digit volume growth of 25 per cent (on a like-to-like basis) for the July-September period. This ...