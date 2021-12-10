Bajaj Electricals to review corporate structure for better opportunities

-
Bajaj Electricals has decided to review its existing corporate structure due to the nature and potential opportunities of each of its business segments, the company said in its release. The review will encompass an evaluation of full range of options and alternatives including demerger, subsidiarisation and strategic partnerships among various possibilities.
The company is currently engaged in the business of consumer products (includes appliances, fans and consumer lightning products), and engineering procurement and construction segment (which includes power transmission and power distribution and illumination projects).
“The board of directors has authorised the BEL management to evaluate and recommend such options and alternatives, and subject to such detailed evaluation, consider housing the power transmission and power distribution business verticals as a standalone or independent legal entity” the release said.
