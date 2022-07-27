JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Interest in pricey 700MHz band means enhanced 5G indoor coverage
Business Standard

Bajaj Finance Q1 results: Net profit surges 159% to Rs 2,596 cr

The company's assets under management grew by 28% to Rs 2.04 trillion as of June 30, 2022

Topics
Bajaj Finance

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported 159% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,596 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,002 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's assets under management grew by 28% to Rs 2.04 trillion as of June 30, 2022.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 2.2% higher at Rs 6,408.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 15:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.