Bangalore most competitive city for senior HR, cyber security professionals

In a rapidly evolving global remote work environment, India's has emerged as the topmost competitive city for professionals like senior human resources (HR), junior professionals, senior developers, senior data scientists or analysts, and senior video game developers, a study has found.

According to the study 'The Local Talent Index' by global talent operating system company WorkMotion, also emerged as one of the top five cities that are able to compete in the global remote employment market for professions like junior HR, junior & senior digital marketing managers, senior professionals and junior video game developers.

The study looks to understand which cities are best placed to compete for the remote jobs of today and tomorrow and benefit from the increase in taxable income that will be generated.

For the study, WorkMotion analysed six professions in which remote work is rapidly becoming more common.

As part of its methodology, the study took into account parameters like access to talent, average salaries and deviation from average salary in top 25 GDP countries, ease of compliance, number of co-working spaces as well as English proficiency across junior and senior talent categories.

According to WorkMotion Co-Founder and Managing Director Carsten Lebtig, with a 140 per cent rise in the number of people working from home since 2005, the employment landscape has changed and remote working is part of the new normal, with workers now having the ability to seek highly paid remote jobs with foreign employers.

"As a result, there is less pressure on city governments to attract new to their city, as their citizens can seek remote employment at based anywhere in the world. As such, the priority for cities must now be to educate and prepare their citizens so that they can compete for the careers of tomorrow, while bringing money into their local economies," said Lebtig.