Debt build-up at Volcan could derail Vedanta's deleveraging plan: Ind-Ra
Business Standard

Bank of Baroda reports Q4 loss of Rs 991 cr; asset quality improves

Asset quality eased marginally with percentage of gross non-performing assets (NPAs) coming in at 9.61% against 11.01% in the previous quarter

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Bank of Baroda
Photo: Shutterstock

Public lender Bank of Baroda on Wednesday posted a net loss of Rs 991 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The bank had posted a loss of Rs 3,102.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year on the back of accelerated slippages and the impact of RBI's February 12 circular.

Asset quality eased marginally with percentage of gross non-performing assets (NPAs) coming in at 9.61 per cent against 11.01 per cent in the previous quarter. The figure stood at 12.26 per cent in the same period last year.
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 17:55 IST

