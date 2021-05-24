Barbeque Nation reports net profit of Rs 6 cr in Q4; EBITDA up 128%

Casual dining restaurant chain Barbeque Nation on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.1 crore in the March quarter as against loss of Rs 27 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations increased 19 per cent to Rs 226 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs 190 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's operating profit or EBITDA stood at Rs 56 crore, up 128 per cent year-on-year with margins of 24.8 per cent.

Commenting on the business, Kayum Dhanani, Managing Director, said: “The Company focused on the delivery vertical and launched a new product called Barbeque-in-a-Box. The product was launched to cater to the rapid progression of the delivery segment during the pandemic. With a strong digital presence through our own app and third-party delivery apps our delivery segment has grown from strength to strength.

"We opened 1 new store during Q4 FY21 and are planning to expand our network by opening 20 new stores during FY22. With multiple strategic initiatives and learnings from the previous year, we are well poised to continue our growth trajectory during the coming year," he said.

The company currently owns and operates 147 outlets in India across 77 cities, 4 outlets in the UAE, 1 outlet in Malaysia and 1 outlet in Oman.

Ahead of the results, the stock rose over 2 per cent to close at Rs 639.80 on NSE.