Barista plans expansion, stamps down rumours of winding down brand

The company has been getting ready for Barista 2.0 says Puneet Gulati, CEO of Barista.

With a franchise model in place, a new tagline that says ‘No one blends like Barista’ and a line of products aimed at millennial consumers, the coffee retail chain that has changed hands four times since it was first set up by a group of young entrepreneurs back in 2000 is looking at a fresh start for its brand. The big roadblock however will be keeping its efforts consistent, convincing consumers that it is here to stay and most importantly point out analysts and marketing experts, fight ...