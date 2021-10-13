Beauty and personal care co Plum to open 50 offline stores in India by 2023

-
ALSO READ
Tiger Global leads $15.6 mn round in health insurance startup Plum
Beauty brand MyGlamm unveils Good Glamm Group, raises Rs 255 cr in Series C
Devices for the elderly to keep them stable, independent and happy
New-age beauty brands shine bright amid Covid-19 pandemic gloom
Myntra poised to become India's largest beauty and personal care player
-
Plum, the direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care brand said it aims to open more than 50 offline stores across India by 2023 as part of its strategy. The company has a three million-strong customer base and serves 300,000 customers a month.
The firm on Wednesday announced the opening of its first-ever exclusive store at R-City Mall in Mumbai, with the goal of catering to a diverse customer base through online and offline retail touchpoints. The opening of exclusive stores reflects the company's strategy to develop “phygital” channels to serve its customers and building a true omnichannel approach to deliver customer delight and propel growth.
“With the opening of our first exclusive store in India, we are looking to bring back the richness of human face-to-face interactions, thereby, adding to the joy of consuming the product,” said Shankar Prasad, CEO and founder, Plum. “We have charted out a roadmap for the next two years wherein we will be opening over 50 stores across the country.”
Starting online-only in 2014, the brand has since built its distribution presence over the past four years, and now reaches over 225 towns and cities in India through over 750 assisted retail outlets, and over 10,000 unassisted retail outlets, all growing month-on-month. The addition of exclusive stores to this portfolio is expected to significantly increase Plum’s reach to its target customer segments. Plum said it finds itself in a leadership position with strong financials, a 2.5x growth year-over-year, and an annualised run rate of Rs 200 crore offering over 150 SKUs (stock-keeping units).
Plum is a digital-first, now omni-channel, beauty brand with a strong portfolio in skin care, hair care, personal care and makeup. With a path to profitability, Plum closed its last round of funding to raise Rs 110 crore in November 2020. The firm said it is also among the fastest-growing BPC (beauty and personal care) brands on key marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Myntra. The brand’s retail presence covers both general trade and key accounts such as Health & Glow, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle and other department store chains.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU