Berger's largest plant to enhance profit margins in company's 100th year

-
ALSO READ
Asian Paints slips 3% after Q3FY23 result misses street estimates
Asian Paints Q2 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 783 cr, sales up 18.8%
'Not substantiated': CCI drops JSW Paints' plea against Asian Paints
Berger Paints India eyes Rs 20,000 crore turnover in the next 5-6 years
Barring OMCs, Paint & Tyre stocks may see adverse impact if Brent tops $88
-
In its hundredth year of operations in India, Berger Paints has invested over Rs 1,000 crore in setting up its largest manufacturing unit at Sandila in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. The unit, which started commercial production last month, was inaugurated virtually by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.
The new plant has a total installed capacity of 33,000 KL/MT per month, consisting of 15,000 KL/MT of water-based paint and 4,800 KL/MT of solvent-based paint, apart from construction chemicals and putty.
According to a company statement, the plant will facilitate the manufacture of a diverse range of products which, in turn, is expected to enhance the company's profit margins in the upcoming quarter. Spread over 37 acres, the unit would directly employ 250-300 people in Uttar Pradesh.
Commenting on the development, Abhijit Roy, managing director and CEO of Berger Paints, said that it took more than 6.1 million man-hours to complete the massive unit. “While producing a vast range of products, the plant happens to be a zero-liquid-discharge plant and can be run entirely on solar power,” he added.
He said that the colourant and stainer sections of the factory were managed and operated solely by women. “As an organisation, we have always believed in supporting diversity and equal opportunity in employment and this factory stands as testimony to the same,” Roy said.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 14:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU