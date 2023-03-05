Berger's largest plant to enhance profit margins in company's 100th year

In its hundredth year of operations in India, has invested over Rs 1,000 crore in setting up its largest manufacturing unit at Sandila in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. The unit, which started commercial production last month, was inaugurated virtually by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

The new plant has a total installed capacity of 33,000 KL/MT per month, consisting of 15,000 KL/MT of water-based paint and 4,800 KL/MT of solvent-based paint, apart from construction chemicals and putty.

According to a company statement, the plant will facilitate the manufacture of a diverse range of products which, in turn, is expected to enhance the company's profit margins in the upcoming quarter. Spread over 37 acres, the unit would directly employ 250-300 people in .

Commenting on the development, Abhijit Roy, managing director and CEO of Berger Paints, said that it took more than 6.1 million man-hours to complete the massive unit. “While producing a vast range of products, the plant happens to be a zero-liquid-discharge plant and can be run entirely on solar power,” he added.

He said that the colourant and stainer sections of the factory were managed and operated solely by women. “As an organisation, we have always believed in supporting diversity and equal opportunity in employment and this factory stands as testimony to the same,” Roy said.