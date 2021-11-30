Bessemer Venture Partners raises $220 mn to back founders in India

-
ALSO READ
Cloud kitchen and its recipe for success in India
Google Cloud boosts India presence, launches 2nd Cloud region in Delhi NCR
Trifecta Capital announces first close of late-stage venture capital fund
Few Indian firms are using just one cloud environment today: IBM Cloud CTO
Demand for cloud techies to touch 2 mn by 2025: Nasscom-TCS-Accenture study
-
Bessemer Venture Partners is setting up a $220 million fund for India and sees "massive growth opportunities" in the country, said the company.
The fund will focus primarily on early-stage investments, consistent with Bessemer’s practice of starting with early funding and sticking with companies throughout their growth lifecycle. Bessemer plans to use the new capital in consumer internet and cloud software, including marketplaces, digital health, social commerce, vertical and global SaaS (software-as-a-service).
“We’ve always had a global investment approach and India has long been a focus for us. This new capital allows us to go deeper into the market while continuing to support our portfolio with Bessemer’s global network and resources. The dedicated fund exemplifies our confidence in the massive growth opportunities within India,” said Vishal Gupta, partner and managing director of the firm’s Bengaluru office.
Bessemer’s global portfolio includes Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr and Toast and has $9 billion of capital under management
“We see a sizable market of India-based companies that will disrupt global markets,” said Bob Goodman, partner in Bessemer’s New York office.
Bessemer first invested in India 15 years ago and has had a dedicated team of investors ever since. The firm has multi-stage investments in Indian leading companies. These include PharmEasy (pharmacy benefits), BigBasket (online grocery), Swiggy (food delivery), Urban Company (home services) and Perfios (credit underwriting platform).
The partnership has realized seven IPOs within India including Home First Finance, IEX and Matrimony.com. In India it today has five companies within its portfolio valued at more than $1 billion, including Livspace (home interior platform) and MyGlamm (direct-to-consumer beauty).
“India represents a trillion-dollar digital opportunity across consumer internet and SaaS as we predict 500 million more people will engage and transact online in the next ten years,” said Bessemer partner Anant Vidur Puri.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU