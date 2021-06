Bharat Biotech, Pfizer in race for paediatric Covid-19 vax by December

Now, vaccine manufacturers are focusing on getting the paediatric Covid-19 jabs ready for use.

If things go well, India could have at least two paediatric and adolescent vaccines by the end of this year. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is in trials among children already; the intra-nasal candidate from Bharat Biotech, which is under trial now, has included children; Serum Institute of India will begin Novavax vaccine trials on children from July; Russian paediatric nasal vaccine is to be registered in that country by September; Pfizer vaccine has been approved for adolescents in the US; ...