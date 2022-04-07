BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer and Ashneer Grover in war of words on LinkedIn

-
ALSO READ
Ashneer Grover resigns from BharatPe board amid boardroom battle
BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover family of siphoning off company funds
Investor-founder relation in India is one of master-slave: Ashneer Grover
Ashneer Grover resigned after receiving Board meet agenda on PwC probe
BharatPe co-founder & MD Ashneer Grover not granted reliefs by SIAC
-
The fight between BharatPe management and co-founder & former MD Ashneer Grover intensified on Thursday as a war of words broke out between the two on LinkedIn.
Tagging BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer in a LinkedIn post by a former employee who said that he had not received his dues, Grover took a dig at the management. “Folks, please look into this. Not done - their salaries have to be paid first before anything,” Grover said. He also later tweeted that the company had seen its first quarter of de-growth after his exit.
Meanwhile, Grover’s sister Aashima Grover later chipped in, saying: “The CEO and entire management is currently in Goa burning company's money, pls ask them to give money to employees.”
To this, Sameer hit back by alleging that Ashneer Grover had stolen all of the company’s money and so there was not enough cash left to pay out salaries. This drew ire from the social media platform’s users.
“Friends, I apologise to have irked many of you. In hindsight, it was out of line. We are already working on past employees full and final being paid out,” Sameer later replied on the LinkedIn post by the former employee.
“My comment was a reaction to a particular statement, not the post. But I accept the mistake. I request you to also have patience, and refrain from building a story based on false narrative,” he added.
The company also clarified later denying the allegation of non-payment of salaries and adding that all employees have been paid their March dues in full. “As per the company policy, employees serving their notice period will receive their full and final settlement amount in the due course as per company policy,” it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU