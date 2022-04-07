BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer and Ashneer Grover in war of words on LinkedIn

The fight between management and co-founder & former MD Ashneer Grover intensified on Thursday as a war of words broke out between the two on .

Tagging CEO Suhail Sameer in a post by a former employee who said that he had not received his dues, Grover took a dig at the management. “Folks, please look into this. Not done - their salaries have to be paid first before anything,” Grover said. He also later tweeted that the company had seen its first quarter of de-growth after his exit.

Meanwhile, Grover’s sister Aashima Grover later chipped in, saying: “The CEO and entire management is currently in Goa burning company's money, pls ask them to give money to employees.”

To this, Sameer hit back by alleging that Ashneer Grover had stolen all of the company’s money and so there was not enough cash left to pay out salaries. This drew ire from the social media platform’s users.

“Friends, I apologise to have irked many of you. In hindsight, it was out of line. We are already working on past employees full and final being paid out,” Sameer later replied on the post by the former employee.

“My comment was a reaction to a particular statement, not the post. But I accept the mistake. I request you to also have patience, and refrain from building a story based on false narrative,” he added.

The company also clarified later denying the allegation of non-payment of salaries and adding that all employees have been paid their March dues in full. “As per the company policy, employees serving their notice period will receive their full and final settlement amount in the due course as per company policy,” it said.