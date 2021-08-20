Bharti Airtel moves Supreme Court with review petition in AGR case

-
ALSO READ
AGR dues: Voda Idea cites previous SC orders, urges it to re-hear petition
Vodafone Idea files review petition in apex court on AGR dues
Analysts dump Voda Idea for Airtel post AGR re-calculation case verdict
Voda Idea Q1 loss may narrow; fund raising, ARPU growth plan eyed: Analysts
Govt eyes Rs 6,200 crore in AGR dues from Airtel, Voda Idea by March 31
-
Bharti Airtel is the second telco to move the Supreme Court with a review petition on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter.
The company has sought correction of arithmetical errors in calculations linked to AGR. Earlier this month, debt-laden Vodafone Idea had moved the top court with a similar plea seeking a review of SC’s July 23 order. The court had dismissed the petitions of telecom firms in July.
This comes at a time when the Centre is working on a relief package for the telecom sector. The worst hit is Vodafone Idea, which is facing an accumulated debt of Rs 1.8 trillion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU