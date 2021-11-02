Bharti Airtel posts 13% rise in quarterly revenue, helped by tariff hikes

-
ALSO READ
Eye on revenue growth, Vodafone Idea revises plans for corporate customers
Voda Idea Q1 loss may narrow; fund raising, ARPU growth plan eyed: Analysts
Vodafone Idea Q4 preview: Losses may narrow; commentary on fundraising eyed
Vodafone Idea in talks to refinance over Rs 6,000 crore of its debt
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
-
Indian wireless carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd reported on Tuesday a 13% rise in its second-quarter revenue, boosted by tariff hikes and additions in its subscriber base.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations was 283.26 billion rupees ($3.79 billion) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with Rs 250.60 billion a year ago, according to its exchange filing. Analysts on average had expected revenue of Rs 277.73 billion.
Airtel has benefited from higher user additions and a jump in data usage due to remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company had scrapped in July its entry-level prepaid recharge of 49 rupees and set the base plan at 79 rupees.
Its net profit for the second quarter was 11.34 billion rupees, compared with a loss of 7.63 billion rupees in the same period last year. With focus on its enterprise business, Airtel had said in September it would invest Rs 50 billion to expand its data centre business to meet customer demand in and around India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU