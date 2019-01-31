Bharti Airtel posts 72% drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 86 cr in Q3

JUST IN
Bharti Airtel Ltd posted a nearly 72 per cent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the telecoms bellwether suffered from continuing pricing pressure.

Net profit for the three months through December 31 was Rs 86.2 crore ($12.13 million) compared with a profit of Rs 306 crore in the year-earlier quarter.

The company reported a one-off gain of Rs 1,414 crore during the quarter.

That compared with analyst estimates of a loss of Rs 686 crore, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Revenue rose about 1 percent to Rs 20,519 crore.
