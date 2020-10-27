Bharti Airtel Q2 loss narrows down to Rs 763 cr; revenue up 22% YoY

-
Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said its September quarter results showed consolidated revenues at Rs 25,785 crore -- up 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY), affirming the telecom company's "strong growth across revenue margins”.
The company’s India revenues stood at Rs 18,747 crore up 22 per cent YoY led by strong 4G customer momentum and up-trading, it said in a press release. Net loss (before exceptional items) for Q2’21 was at Rs 744 crore while net loss (after exceptional items) for the quarter under review came in at Rs 763 crore. The company had posted a loss of Rs 23,044.9 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 11,848 crore and EBITDA margin at 46 per cent - an improvement of 366 bps.
Analysts at Emkay Global had estimated Airtel's Q2FY21 revenue to rise by 17 per cent YoY (up 3.2 per cent QoQ) to Rs 24,716.1 crore from Rs 21,131.3 crore reported in Q2FY20 while net loss was expected to contract to Rs 107.3 crore from Rs 23,045 crore reported in Q1FY21. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and ammortisation (Ebitda) was seen rising 22 per cent YoY to Rs 10,773.7 crore from Rs 8,637.2 crore in the year-ago quarter. CLICK HERE TO READ WHAT ANALYSTS HAD EXPECTED
