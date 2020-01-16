Bharti Airtel's mega issuance buoys 2020 outlook for fundraising

Telecom major Bharti Airtel’s $2-billion fundraising has boosted the prospects for the new year, particularly through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

Underpinned by a broad rally in the secondary market, corporate India will raise a significantly higher amount than it did last year through fundraising instruments such as QIPs and block deals, according to market experts. In the last calendar year, around Rs 35,000 crore was raised – more than double what was mopped up in 2018 — by about a dozen companies to fund their business requirements. ...