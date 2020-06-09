Bharti Airtel arm picks up 6.3% stake in Dhaka-based telcom firm

on Tuesday said its Singapore-based Bharti International has bought an additional 6.3 per cent stake in Bangladesh-based Robi Axiata Ltd.

"Bharti International (Singapore), a step-down subsidiary of the company, has acquired additional 6.3 per cent stake in Robi Axiata Limited (an entity in Bangladesh) from NTT DOCOMO and its group entities," said in a regulatory filing.

However, did not disclose the amount of acquisition.

Bharti International currently owns 25 per cent share in the Dhaka-headquartered company.





Robi is the second largest mobile network operator in Bangladesh. Robi is a subsidiary Company of Axiata Investments (Labuan) Limited, which is also the subsidiary of the leading Asian telecom giant, Axiata Group Berhad, based in Malaysia.