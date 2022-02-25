Bharti Airtel to buy Vodafone's 4.7% stake in Indus Towers

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea Q2: ARPU may rise QoQ amid subscriber churn, say analysts
Indus Towers rallies 10%, hits over 2-year high; Vodafone Idea up 9%
Is the worst over for Vodafone Idea stock?
Analysts bullish on Bharti Airtel as growth in mobile biz supports outlook
Indus Towers soars 15%, nears 52-week high on telecom relief package
-
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd said on Friday it agreed to buy UK's Vodafone Group Plc's 4.7% stake in India's largest cell tower firm Indus Towers Ltd.
Britain's Vodafone said earlier this week it was looking to sell its entire 28.1% stake in Indus Towers.
Airtel said it has entered into an agreement with Vodafone to buy 4.7% equity interest in Indus Towers on the principal condition that the amount paid shall be inducted by Vodafone as fresh equity in Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) and simultaneously remitted to Indus Towers to clear VIL’s outstanding dues.
The Sunil Mittal-led firm said the purchase would be at an attractive price representing a significant discount typically available for such large block transactions.
"The said acquisition purchase would be at an attractive price representing a significant discount typically available for such large block transactions. In addition, Airtel is also protected with a capped price which is lower than the price for the block of Indus shares sold by Vodafone on February 24, 2022. This shall be value accretive to Airtel and protect its existing significant shareholding in Indus Towers," said Airtel in a statement.
"With the likely introduction of 5G in the future, we believe a lot more infrastructure would be required in which Indus Towers, an undisputed leader, has a significant role to play and partake the potential growth in the business," said Airtel.
Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL) has been unable to pay dues of Indus Towers, and both VIL and promoter Vodafone have proposed a payment plan to clear the outstanding amount by July 15.
The stability and sustenance of a specialised and strong infrastructure company like Indus Towers is vital for a continued strong provision of co-location services including the support to rollout 5G. Such stability warrants a strong and stable shareholding structure to ensure financial stability and flexibility to respond to evolving needs of telecom operators, added the telco.
"We believe this transaction allows Airtel to secure continued strong provision of services from Indus Towers, protects and enhances Airtel’s value in Indus Towers, enables it to receive rich dividends and as also paves the way for subsequent financial consolidation of Indus Towers in Airtel," the telco said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU