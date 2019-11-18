Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea put the brakes on costs in September quarter

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea saw some improvement in the September quarter, led by a fall in operating and capital expenditures. Airtel reported a steep 51 per cent dip in consolidated capex over the year-ago quarter.

Even on a sequential basis, capex was down by a quarter. The sharp reduction in capex and an increase in operating profit led to a 49 per cent jump in operating free cash flows on a sequential basis. The savings on the capex front was largely because of India operations where capex is down by over 60 per cent from Rs 7,000 crore a year ago to less than Rs 2,800 ...