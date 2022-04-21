Bharti-backed OneWeb, Isro unit sign agreement for satellite launches

OneWeb, a company backed by the Bharti group, and New Space India Limited, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation, have inked an agreement for satellite launches.

New Space’s first launch is anticipated in 2022 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.



The launches will add to OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation of 428 satellites, which is 66 per cent of the planned total fleet, to build a global network that will deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity.

“This is yet another historic day for collaboration in Space, thanks to the shared ambition and vision of New Space India and OneWeb. This most recent agreement on launch plans adds considerable momentum to the development of OneWeb’s network, as we work together across the Space industry toward our common goal of connecting communities globally,” said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Executive Chairman of OneWeb.

This launch contract follows a separate agreement between OneWeb and SpaceX to enable the company to resume satellite launches, announced in March 2022. OneWeb has already activated service with its network at the 50th parallel and above, as demand for the company’s broadband connectivity services continues to grow from multiple sectors and markets.

“We welcome the partnership between OneWeb and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), it’s a historic development and this will surely pave the way for a greater participation of private space players, resulting a boost to Indian space economy,” said Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA).

“This partnership has the potential to drive the attention of many international players towards India’s capabilities, leading to significant increase in our share in the international space economy which is just 2.6 per cent currently and at the same time contribute to nation building and economic growth of the country,” he said.