Business Standard

Big Tech's new reality in India: Stricter regulation, face-off with telcos

All of a sudden, global tech giants are grappling with the prospect of more stringent regulation and domestic telco's demands for a level playing field

Topics
big tech | India | Telcos

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

big tech
Telcos also want Big Tech players to pay a fee and share the financial burden of running their networks on the grounds that they use most of the telcosâ€™ bandwidth to provide content to customers.

Global Big Tech in India is being subjected to increasing scrutiny -- from the government, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), parliamentary committees and business lobbies, especially the telecom companies (telcos). And just like in Europe, the focus in India is similar -- to rein in their growing domination in the country’s digital sweepstakes.

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 19:45 IST

