Bigbasket bags milk delivery app DailyNinja, strengthens Bengaluru reach

firm on Tuesday announced 100 per cent it had acquired online milk delivery app DailyNinja. The company, however, did not reveal details of the financial transaction. The acquisition will enable to consolidate in the subscription delivery space in Bengaluru. DailyNinja caters to around 110,000 customers daily.

Business with small traders is a key and growing part of Bigbasket's business. "DailyNinja currently has a large network of milkman partners which will enable us to expand our offerings under BBDaily," said Hari Menon, co-founder and CEO,



"Our relationship with the key national brands as well as the supply chain built over the years will help us deliver a strong value proposition to them. We also aim to improve delivery productivity and achieve breakeven much sooner than planned," he said.

Sagar Yarnalkar, CEO and co-founder, DailyNinja said, "the acquisition is a great outcome for all of its team members, shareholders and founders. When we started DailyNinja 5 years ago, Bigbasket was the company we were hoping to emulate, and we are excited to be part of it now."

At present, the company said BBDaily makes about 160,000 deliveries per day including a wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, dairy and eggs. It also provides a vast array of daily essentials like breakfast cereals, personal and baby care products.

BBDaily will now have access to DailyNinja's network of 2000 milkman partners spread across India. The merger will be an opportunity for DailyNinja to grow its business to 2x within a month by leveraging Bigbasket's supply chain capabilities, and its customers will be able to access BBDaily's extensive non-milk range.