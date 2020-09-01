BigBasket sees 84% increase in new customers as compared to pre-Covid level

With the pandemic having put e-commerce in the forefront, online grocery start-up BigBasket has seen an 84 per cent increase in the number of new customers, accompanied by 50 per cent higher retention rates as compared to pre-covid levels.

With the number of orders going up by over 40 per cent, BB Daily, the company’s daily fresh delivery business has also seen a growth of over 100 per cent after the pandemic hit. “Given the unmatched convenience and safety that home delivery offers, we have experienced an 84 per cent increase in new customers accompanied by excellent ...