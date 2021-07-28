Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala eyes 70 aircraft in 4 years

-
ALSO READ
Kalrock-Jalan consortium receives NCLT nod to fly Jet Airways; stock up 5%
Former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube plans to launch a new airline in 2021
Kalrock-Jalan consortium to invest Rs 1,375 crore in debt-laden Jet Airways
Around 30 airports assure new Jet Airways owners of slot availability
Govt non-committal on Jet Airways' historical rights on flight slots
-
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is investing over Rs 260 crore for a 40 per cent stake in a low-cost airline promoted by Vinay Dube, Jet Airways’ former chief executive officer.
Dube has put in place a team of senior executives in commercial, engineering and finance roles, and negotiations are underway with both Airbus and Boeing for an aircraft order. The proposed airline christened ‘Akasa Air’ is scheduled to start next summer and have 70 aircraft in four years.
Jhunjhunwala has already put in Rs 15 crore in the venture. The infusion was made earlier in the month and unsecured convertible debentures were allotted to his wife Rekha.
Regulatory filings show that debentures would be compulsorily converted into equity shares of the airline immediately upon receipt of investment of Rs 247.5 crore from Jhunjhunwala or his affiliates in the equity shares of the company within an agreed period.
Jhunjhunwala hopes that the proposed airline will receive the initial NOC in 15 days, he told Bloomberg television. “For the culture of a company to be frugal, you’ve to start off fresh. I am very bullish on India’s aviation sector demand,” Jhunjhunwala said.
While demand for air travel has hit globally, India’s aviation industry is at greater risk of delayed recovery. That’s not deterring Jhunjhunwala. “I think some of the incremental players may not recover,” he said. Dube has roped in many of his former colleagues from Jet Airways and GoAir, where he served as CEO. Senior executives on board include Anand Srinivasan (chief information officer), Praveen Iyer (chief commercial officer), Bhavin Joshi (senior vice-president-finance and leasing) and Neelu Khatri (VP–government affairs). Belson Coutinho and Adam Voss, who headed marketing and engineering in Jet, are part of the initial team. “We are working with the aviation ministry to ensure we are compliant with all requirements and hope the NOC will be granted soon,” said Dube, director and CEO of the new airline.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU